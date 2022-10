THE WOMAN THAT THREW THE SHOE AT ME – SIMON MWEWA

The reason I spoke to her respectfully is because, that is what we were taught. A woman is to be respected that is why I kept saying “Mayo” [ Mother] .

There’s a false story circulating on Social Media that a woman beat me. That’s not true. She threw a shoe at me and broke my phone. That’s all. Nobody was beaten.

But can you imagine if I spoke to her the way she spoke to me🤣😱 Maweh🤣

Credit:SMLtv