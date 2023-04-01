The World is Changing! A Pakistani and Indian lead Scotland and United Kingdom!



Humza Haroon Yousaf (born 7 April 1985) is a Scottish politician serving as First Minister of Scotland and was last week elected as leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP).



Rishi Sunak has served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland) and Leader of the Conservative Party since October 2022.



Migration, intermarriages, and education are some of the factors changing the positive ethnic and racial make-up of the world.[Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba]