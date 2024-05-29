The worrying crackdown on dissent and democratic rights in Zambia- Sishuwa Sishuwa

The worrying crackdown on dissent and democratic rights in Zambia

By Sishuwa Sishuwa

The crackdown on human rights in Zambia continues! Over the last 24hrs alone, police have arrested and detained without charge two members of parliament, a president of an opposition party, and a prominent civil rights activist. The four are accused of hate speech or seditious practices, and remain in police custody.

Rampant human rights violations are becoming the norm under President Hichilema. Since 2021, the police have blocked all public rallies called by opposition parties outside of by-elections, always citing unspecified security concerns or inadequate manpower; independent and opposition lawmakers are regularly curtailed from holding the executive to account and suspended from parliament at the slightest of excuses; religious leaders face censorship, threats, and intimidation for preaching sermons that highlight social concerns; citizens are denied their right to protest against the cost-of-living crisis or the hardships they are facing; nearly all opposition leaders are either facing what appears to be politically-motivated court cases or already serving prison sentences over what they said; and the State continues to orchestrate divisions in opposition parties and obstruct the registration of the United Kwacha Alliance, a coalition of several opposition parties.

Zambia’s democracy is bleeding – and bleeding badly. If the economic situation does not change for the better, the crackdown on dissent and democratic rights is likely to worsen. Already, the cost of living is at an all-time high, as the prices of fuel, transport, and food is now out of reach for poor ordinary Zambians. Load shedding or power cuts now last for as long as 15 hours a day, thereby crippling economic production even for small businesses; and the country appears to be deeply polarised along political, ethnic, and regional lines.