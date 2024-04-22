The Zambezi Luvale’s Ndungu chieftaincy succession wrangles are clearly state sponsored- Fred M’membe

THE NDUNGU SUCCESSION WRANGLES?

Chieftaincy or traditional leadership succession should be a matter of ethnic tradition and customs. However, the Zambezi Luvale’s Ndungu chieftaincy succession wrangles are clearly state sponsored.

Firstly, the wife of this government’s Minister of Defence is central in the wrangle. A close scrutiny of the wrangle reveals that only she and her direct siblings are fighting a popularly selected and traditionally installed chief Ndungu.

She is born from a patrilineal side of the Ndungu royals, and yet Luvale tradition and culture are matrilineal in succession. She, as chiefteness Kucheka, was not traditionally installed but secured her succession using state machinery – police and soldiers.

Furthermore, her father was not the only person to have ascended to the Ndungu throne. Why have the children of the other lineages that ascended to the Ndungu throne kept aside? Who sent police and soldiers at the installation of chieftainess Kucheka? Which Luvale chief in Zambia installed her? How has she found herself fast tracked onto the government payroll while the traditionally installed chief Ndungu has not yet been? How are chiefs from Angola being facilitated to cross into the Zambian chieftaincy wrangle created by the Minister’s wife? What is the interest of the state in all this?

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party