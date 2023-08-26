THE ZAMBIA POLICE HAVE A FINAL SAY OVER THE HOLDING OF PUBLIC GATHERINGS!

The recent developments about the planned public rally for the Patriotic Front has left many people confused.

Some have attributed the stoppage of the public rally which was scheduled to take place in Matero Constituency to political interference. Others feel that probably the UPND Government is afraid of the PF party.

We still have numerous others who feel that the Zambia Police have no jurisdiction in putting a stop on public gatherings and that the Inspector General of Police has no powers to thwart the instructions of the Minister.

We have several interested stakeholders who claim that the Zambia Police can not put a stop to any public gathering and that Public Order Act only ends at notifying the Zambia Police about the planned meeting. We have therefore decided to append this article in order to reaffirm the position taken by the Zambia Police as announced by the Zambia Police Spokesperson Mr. Rae Hamoonga.

It is entirely a responsibility of the Zambia Police determining whether a public meeting must go ahead or not. The Zambia Police have a mandate to maintain Law and Order and that in case any situation escalate into confusion, the Police Command would be held accountable.

It must be understood therefore the fact that the Zambia Police have a final say in determining whether a public gathering ought to be conducted or not. Candidly speaking, the political and economic conditions of our Country at the moment does not warrant nor favor the holding of a public gathering at all! As a Country we are engulfed with situations that are fragile and the tempers of the people in general are skeptical. Any small incident can generate into momentous happening and Catastrophies can errupt. There are high chances of situations turning into pandemonium.

While the intentions of the organizers of events could be genuine, it is difficult knowing what the attendees are thinking. We are surrounded with individuals who do not mean well for the peace, security and tranquility of our Country. The Zambia Police are therefore always alert and vigilant to such vices being Custodians of Peace and Order in the Country.

As a Country our people are contending with high cost of essential commodities especially Meal Meal and Fuel. The Zambia Police Service and other Law Enforcement Agencies are also overwhelmed with some financial scandals involving high Government officials and the Country is dealing with a lot of criminal activities including some corrupt practices.

In addition, the last two weeks our Prosecutors who are part of the Zambia Police were attending a Workshop in Livingstone and this led to the delays in prosecuting some cases before Courts Countrywide. It must be noted that procrastinations in prosecuting cases adds tension in the Country as emotions of people are involved.

The Local Government Ministry has also embarked on a Countrywide eradication of street vending and the Zambia Police are deployed to monitor situations in many Central Business Areas across the Country. The Zambia Police Command is therefore having a deficit in terms of men and women in uniform to provide oversight.

Rather than attributing the postponement of the PF public rally to political connotations, we therefore need to broaden our understanding and exercise Patriotism which is one of our National Values and Principles.

MPNVP – WE PROMOTE NATIONAL UNITY AND PEACE!

Joseck Kunda – National Ambassador and Chief Executive Officer for the Movement for Promoting National Values and Principles