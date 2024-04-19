There are too many dull people in UPND- Nawakwi

There are too many dull people in UPND, says Nawakwi

By Fanny Kalonda(The Mast)

THERE are too many dull people in UPND, says FDD president Edith Nawakwi.

During the United Kwacha Alliance virtual rally on Saturday, Nawakwi said God will not come down to earth to tell Zambians that President Hakainde Hichilema doesn’t mean well.



“[Delta Mining Limited] is registered as a mortgage on Mopani. So what nonsense is this. We sold seven million shares at a value of $620 million. Bukopo (it’s dullness)! UPND ifikopo fyalifulishamo bafumweni (There are too many dull people). Nibakabwalala, baleiba (they are thieves who are stealing) with their feet, with their teeth, with their hair,” Nawakwi said. “There are too many dull people in UPND because if they were smart, they should know that we could have used these assets to go into the market, borrow money and put in Mopani. Bukabwalala nobufi, if you combine these two things, theft and lying, you are gone. You cannot be this ruthless to steal from the people you govern.”



Nawakwi said God won’t come to tell people

that “this man doesn’t mean any good for Zambia except himself”.

“You cannot be this ruthless nangu ulefwayafye ukuba (even if you want to be a) billionaire. Stealing from your own people who have put you in office!” said Nawakwi.



“The police service doesn’t even have the police intelligence. But that’s how useless they are. That’s how useless they are.”