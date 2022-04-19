By Daily Star Reporter

Leader of the opposition Patriots for Economic Development (PeP) Sean Tembo has charged that there is a huge difference between PF and UPND with regards to caderism.

Speaking when he featured on Hot FM’s ‘Hot Seat’ program today, Tembo said UPND is worse than the previous regime.

He charged that the cadres in the PF were well known while alleging that the top civil service under the New Dawn Administration carries 70% of cadres.

The opposition leader said it is retrogressive to have cadres in the civil service because decisions will be made on political lines.

Tembo said he will not appoint any of his cadre into the civil service when he forms government.

Meanwhile, Tembo has accused the UPND cadres of threatening the DPP.

He said threats by the said cadres on the DPP are a basis of lawlessness.

The opposition leader feared that Zambia would be ungovernable if cadres are allowed to threaten people like the DPP.

The PeP president called for the said cadres to be arrested.