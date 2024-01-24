There Is Hardly Smoke Without Fire:

‘Political figures to clear corruption allegations’

In politics it always important to clear corruption allegations. Those being accussed of corruption must not play deaf ear. Let them come out and clear allegations leveled against them. Not long ago Stanley Kasongo Kakubo was accussed of corruptly receiving money from the Chinese but the President responded for him, sadly it turned out that those were not just allegations that is Kakubo has resigned.

Gilbert Liswaniso must not shy away from cleaning the air concerning corruption allegations or living a lifestyle that is beyond 3 years of UPND being in power.

Barbrah Musamba Chama media has been disclosing very important information on corruption that needs response and clearing of the air.

Topline Details