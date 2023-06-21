There is light at the end of the tunnel for PF – Kambwili

PF presidential contender Chishimba Kambwili says there is light at the end of the tunnel for the former ruling party.

Following its loss in August 2021, the PF has been a shadow of itself – losing some members, battling with internal wrangling and is existing without a party president.

This has caused a lot of concern from some supporters who hope the party will bounce back in power, probably in 2026.

But Kambwili said when people lose elections, there is some confusion that arises.

“But we shall definitely swim through these bad times and navigate ourselves properly, and PF will still be formidable,” Kambwili told Kalemba.

He politics was not for the faint-hearted, and it was normal for the party to experience confusion after an election.

He said in politics, there were ups and downs but that what was important was how one handled the situation.

“The general membership must know that when you were in government and you lose an election, there is need for patience. It’s not a small issue!”

“If you lose an election and you rush and make a decision of leaving the party or forming your own party or something, you may crush; you will end up coming from an actual pan to the actual fire,” Kambwili, a former Roan PF member of parliament, said.

He added that there: “is still light at the end of the tunnel for PF.”

Kambwili cited the histories of Zambia’s former ruling parties, UNIP and MMD, quickly disintegrated, while the PF is still intact.

“That shows you that there is something that God wants to do with PF,” said Kambwili.

“Sometimes God allows nonentities to take over leadership so that the people can compare what those in government and nonentities will do.”

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba