THERE IS MORE SUFFERING NOW THAN WHEN THE PF WAS IN POWER – HEADMAN HABUMBENI

Headman Habumbeni in Syampande Ward of Gwembe District, Special Habumbeni has complained that there is more suffering in Zambia now under the new dawn government rule compared to when Patriotic Front (PF) was in power.

Speaking when he called during Chikuni Radio Breakfast show yesterday, Mr. Habumbeni explains that for example during the PF rule transport fare from Syampande to Monze was K60 but now it is K200 one way.

He says people in this ward depend on Monze town for goods but many are now failing to reach Monze because of the high transport fare.

Mr. Habumbeni adds that people in the area voted for positive change and hoped that the cost of living would reduce alas it is going up day after day.

He also accuses the new dawn government of taking time to respond to problems citing hunger which he says have persisted in Syampande ward but government is not sending enough relief food and timely.

And Mr. Habumbeni further explains that currently there is no good road reaching Syampande area and people now depend on water transport.

The headman has also called on government to tar Chisekesi-Chipepo road to easy the movement of the people in Gwembe District.

Chikuni radio