There is no get out of jail free for crimes committed in office, argues Dr Charlotte Scott

She argues:

Interesting judgement on what presidential immunity actually means – esp that it naturally has boundaries. No “get out of jail free” for crimes committed in office. Immunity shld be limited to actions taken in capacity as Pres, not private actions. #Zambia

While appearing to make reference to local issues, Dr Charlotte drew reference to the recent court action in the United States of America that ruled that the former president of that country Donald Trump was not immune from prosecution for the actions committed while in office.

“I am referring to the wider point – blanket immunity for personal actions throughout a Presidential term in office is not a reasonable proposition. Why should one person be above the law, and one public servant not accountable for their actions?” stated Dr Charlotte.