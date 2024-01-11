THERE IS NO LOADSHEDDING – ENERGY MINISTER
By Wendson Mavoro
Energy Minister Peter Kapala says Zambians should not mistake spells of power outages being experienced in some parts of the country for load-shedding.
Mr. Kapala says there is no loadshedding, adding that the country is importing power to mitigate the current insufficient generation at Kariba.
The Minister was speaking after unveiling the Board of Directors for the Rural Electrification Authority (REA).
Mr. Bruce Jaani has been appointed Board Chairperson with eight other members representing institutions such as the Economics Association of Zambia and the Engineering Institution of Zambia among others.-
I am trying understand the meaning of this statement. Are we facing insufficient production and hence importing power extra power? If so why do we continue to experience consistent power black outs.
Inefficient supply could be easily explain the irregular power supply. However , clearly this is not the case as advised. One is left to wonder why we continue to have no power often. Especially Mostly low voltage. Maybe our experts ought to explain more on this.
For now I am struggling to reconcile how sufficient supply as explained would still result in perpetual loss of power. I need someone learned to educate me on the electrical technicalities
Isn’t it easier to link the constant loss of power to the inefficient production and supply of power. I think explaining why there is lack of power supply in several places apart from low production of power is more difficult.
Maybe , my simple mind needs further Education to understand this complex apparently abundant but rare product.