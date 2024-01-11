THERE IS NO LOADSHEDDING – ENERGY MINISTER

By Wendson Mavoro

Energy Minister Peter Kapala says Zambians should not mistake spells of power outages being experienced in some parts of the country for load-shedding.

Mr. Kapala says there is no loadshedding, adding that the country is importing power to mitigate the current insufficient generation at Kariba.

The Minister was speaking after unveiling the Board of Directors for the Rural Electrification Authority (REA).

Mr. Bruce Jaani has been appointed Board Chairperson with eight other members representing institutions such as the Economics Association of Zambia and the Engineering Institution of Zambia among others.-