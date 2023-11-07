THERE IS NOTHING ATTRACTIVE IN UPND – GABRIEL BANDA

….as he tells off TREVOR MWIINDE for proposing violence against ECL

Lusaka, Tuesday, November 7, 2023 ( Smart Eagles )

UPND Deputy Youth Chairperson in Charge of Politics and Mobilisation Trevor Mwiinde has come under heavy criticism for proposing Violence against former Head of State Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

In a video, Mr Mwiinde is quoted saying by coming back into active politics, Zambia’s Sixth President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is behaving like a cadre and “if you continue on the path, Tukesa Kuponona.”

Reacting to the statement, Socialist Party National Youth Secretary Elias Gabriel Banda urged Mwiinde to tame his mouth and have respect to Elders.

Mr Banda wondered if UPND would allow Hakainde Hichilema to be ridiculed and insulted when he leaves office in 2026.

He said Mr Mwiinde must start by beating the youths in opposition if he really wants to attack the former Head of State.

Mr Banda said Mwiinde must emulate his Chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso and start behaving like an adult.

“Trevor Mwiinde, have respect for ECL. We will not sit idle and watch you insult an elder and a former Head of State. If you want to ponona ECL, start with us. We will join PF youths and others. Emulate your Chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso, grow up, you are an adult,” he said

Meanwhile, Mr Banda urged President Hakainde Hichilema to stop the harassment of the opposition particularly the PF if he is not in support with what is happening to the former ruling party.

He has also registered his disappointment in the manner the Speaker of the National Assembly has been conducted herself as a Presiding Officer.

While the UPND is almost three years in power, Mr Banda has called out the Government to state what has been achieved from the 10 points plan that was laid out during campaigns.

He noted that the refusal by the President to declare his assets makes the fight against corruption not genuine.

Mr Banda said the President must avail disclose to the Zambians how much he went with into Government.