THERE IS ONLY ONE PF

…. we are not even shaken with the current state sponsored confusion in our party, says Hon Kampyongo

Shiwang’andu District… Tuesday December 19, 2023 (SMART EAGLES)

Shiwang’andu Member of Parliament Hon Stephen Kampyongo says there is only one Patriotic Front led by Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Hon Kampyongo says this is the more reason why President Lungu came back to save the party from stooges who want to take it to the ruling party, UPND.

He says President Lungu emphasized that once the party elects its leader, he will hand over the party to that elected party president.

Hon Kampyongo said this when he addressed Shiwang’andu PF officials, councillors and other party officials at Lukaka village in Shiwang’andu District after the successful filing in of nominations for Mayembe ward candidate Morgan Malama.

Hon Kampyongo encouraged the people not to be distracted with the state sponsored confusion in the PF saying the former ruling party is still intact.

He emphasized that all the party structures across the country are intact signaling that the party remains strong on the ground.

“I want to encourage you not to relent. Don’t be discouraged with the state sponsored confusion in our party. In fact this has made us more stronger and united. Our legal team is doing it’s level best and you should remain hopeful that our party is intact,” he said.

“At the moment, we have this by election for Mayembe. Let’s work together, let’s support our candidate Morgan Malama to ensure that he goes to the council chamber. We know that our people here will give us maximum support and that’s the need not to let them down.”

And Hon Kampyongo has advised the Mayembe ward candidate to closely work with the people saying they need him.

“Let me encourage you my young brother, always remember that you can’t buy leadership. Leadership comes from God and you need to look after the people well. All party structures will support you to ensure that you win this by election. But you should do us a favor, because in PF we don’t allow failure as we believe in hard work and honest. Once elected, work for the people,” he concluded.

“We will not struggle with this campaign because the people are fed up with the fake promises of the UPND. Up to now, farmers don’t have farming inputs, the cost of living is way to high, the kwacha has depreciated against the major convertible currencies, fuel is way too high, this is a failed government. I can confidently tell you that they have lamentably failed.”

The Mayembe ward by election is scheduled for January 23, 2024.