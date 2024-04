THERE IS PEACE IN ZAMBIA, THE UPND SHOULDN’T TAKE US BACK TO EGYPT

“Zambia is not a military state and it will never be. The people saying that have never travelled to see what a military state look like.”

“The problem we have is that the opposition is trying to portray Zambia like it’s Gaza.”

“People are saying there is shrinking Democratic space because the UPND promised heaven on earth.”

-Father Lupupa, SJ