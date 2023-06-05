There is some cat fight from the Auditors’ General office to the ACC- Miles Sampa

By Miles Sampa



So nishi so called Auditors report that the K65M is missing was not true? Clearly there is some cat fight from the Auditors’ General office to the ACC 🤔. The two are supposed to work closely actually. Whatever the issue between the two and if any, needs to be sorted out quickly for the good of the country.

At the Pan Africa Parliament I am actually chairman of the office of internal auditor and also in charge of corruption related matters. One needs to feed into the other and Vice versa. The two are supposed to work parallel and in the same direction.

May ‘boards’ of the two (Auditors Office & ACC) sit on a round table and urgently resolve any of their real or perceived issues.

MBS05.06.2023

APNAC Chairman