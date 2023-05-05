THERE SHOULD BE NO QUESTION ABOUT ESTHER KEEPING $400,000I … let’s not degenerate into poverty mentality –lawyer Makebi Zulu

THERE SHOULD BE NO QUESTION ABOUT ESTHER KEEPING $400,000 – MAKEBI … let’s not degenerate into poverty mentality
Former first lady Esther Lungu’s lawyer, Makebi Zulu, says there should be no question about Esther or any other person keeping $400,000 in the house, “unless we are going to degenerate into the poverty mentality.”
And Zulu said the fact that police and Home Affairs minister Jack Mwiimbu gave different reasons for the investigations against Esther clearly shows that politicians were the ones pushing the whole scam.
Asked by Daily Revelation on why anybody would be keeping $400,000 in the house, Zulu described the same as a non-issue.
“The question is why shouldn’t anybody keep that kind of money? Is there a legal reason as to why we shouldn’t? Perhaps if you are able to answer why one shouldn’t then it may give you the answer why one should,” Zulu said. “There is nothing that stops me from keeping any amount of money that I desire to keep. And the very fact that I’m keeping such amount of money is no reason to suggest that it may have been ill-gotten, unless we are going to degenerate into poverty mentality … and we are not going anywhere with that.”
Asked how he reconciled his argument about former president Edgar Lungu’s immunity against a court issued warrant for which police have been accused of being incompetent that they failed to effect it, Zulu wondered if the police mentioned to the courts that the premises they intended to enforce the warrant on belonged to the former president, as if it were… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/there-should-be-no-question-about-esther-keeping-400000-makebi-lets-not-degenerate-into-poverty-mentality
This is really fishing for what to say to protect money laundering by previous regime and their spouses. ZRAmust swing into action, we want confirmation how much tax Esther paid on those incomes? Even in USA where the dollar is their legal tender you cannot have that much in cash without raising suspicion. Here dollar is not even legal tender, how and where did she collect that much forex in hard cash from?Faith Musonda had $57,000 cash, now former first lady had $400,000; I wonder how much has been hidden amongst the trusted “PF faithfuls” by the former regime. It explains why Antonio Mwanza was urging ECL not to surrender power. How much is Antonio, Davis Mwila, Bowman hiding somewhere among their relations?
When we dont hold our leaders accountable we degenerate into a state where leaders arent leaders but demi gods. Look the Chinese government that has imprisoned a fellow who wanted to leaders to explain their source of their wealth. Leaders are elected by “The People”. The SERVE THE PEOPLE. Want to serve yourself…start a business. Otherwise, Lungu’s seems to have wealth that cant be explained. Why shouldnt the public or the state ask where she got this money on behalf of the “People”. As the Socialist Party and other people driven parties. Am amused that they are very quiet on the matter.
Mmm these guys have hidden alot of money. They say Zambians are suffering and pretend to be with the poor while they hide money everywhere. Just look at their bank accounts, thousands of dollars, keeping wild animals in their yards. If that money is legit why not keep it in the bank? What are you scared of? That’s not small money. These guys have got more money than the government. Their boasting is out of this world, too much money. Zambia defaulted on its debt but the leaders were filthy rich living like kings . Anyway stolen money can’t be enjoyed.