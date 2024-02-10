By Koswe

SAME MOUTH: THERE WON’T BE PROVINCIAL MINISTERS IN MY GOVT BUT THE LITUNGA AND OTHER CHIEFS WILL BE APPOINTED AS PROVINCIAL MINISTERS WHILE SMALLER CHIEFS WILL BE DISTRICT COMMISSIONERS

These are the too many and fake promises M’membe is making.

Surely, reducing the LITUNGA to a mere PROVINCIAL MINISTER. Paramount Chief Mpezeni to a mere PROVINCIAL MINISTER, Paramount Chief Gawa Undi to a mere DC and Paramount Chief CHITIMUKULU to a mere PROVINCIAL MINISTER.

And the rest of the Chiefs to being mere District commissioners and some Districts have more than one Chief.

By the way. A Provincial MINISTER’S job is to report to the President and run around for the President in doing Provincial administrative works including party activities.

Surely, the LITUNGA and the people of Barotseland must get concerned with M’membe’s utterances that the King will be turned into a mere Provincial MINISTER for Western province under his Zambian government.

Anyway. Aba bufi, balaya ifingi and chachine the Vaseline Movement KINGPIN is in utopia.