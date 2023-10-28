There’s clear evidence to show that it is Mr Hichilema behind the destruction of the PF- Fred M’membe

NOT IN OUR NAME!

The decisions and actions that Mr Hakainde Hichilema and his regime take are taken in our names as citizens of this country.

The brutality, intolerance and vengeful actions of Mr Hichilema and his regime are being carried out in our names.

There’s more than enough evidence to show that it is Mr Hichilema and his regime behind the destruction of the PF.

There’s also clear evidence of vengeful actions by Mr Hichilema and his regime against Mr Edgar Lungu and the PF.

The Zambian people abhor brutality, intolerance and vengeance.

We believe that as citizens of this country, and in whose names Mr Hichilema and his regime are acting, it is our responsibility to resist the injustices done in our names.

Not in our name should he be allowed to destroy the PF.

Not in our name should he be allowed to brutalise our fellow citizens while we stand aside and watch.

Not in our name should he be allowed to erode the very freedoms our forefathers struggled and died for.

Not by our mouths

will we let fear silence us.

Not by our will

and not in our name.

We pledge resistance.

We pledge alliance with those who have come under attack for voicing opposition to this tyranny or for their political affiliation or ethnicity.

We pledge to make common cause

with all who seek a more just, fair and humane Zambia and to defend our multiparty political dispensation and peace in our homeland.

A better Zambia that is good for all of us is possible and we pledge to make it a reality.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party