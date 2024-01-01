THERE’S NO LOAD SHEDDING, POWER CUTS CAN BE EXPLAINED, INSISTS ZESCO

By Angela Muchinshi

ZESCO Board Chairman Vickson N’cube says citizens will see for themselves when load shedding commences, but for now, it has not started.

In an interview, Friday, N’cube said the power cuts being experienced in some areas were explainable in each individual place.

“In Bonaventure, we had a couple of poles that fell. When that happened, one transformer also dropped. So those poles had to be replaced, but now we have resolved….

NEWSDIGGERS