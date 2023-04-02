THERE’S TOO MUCH DEMOCRACY BECAUSE OF HH – HALWABALA

By Auspine Sichoombe

Southern Province United Party for National Development (UPND) Spokesperson Neto Halwabala says, the New Dawn Administration under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema has greatly improved the democratic space.

Halwabala says during the previous regime, democracy in Zambia shrunk due to intolerance of divergent views from the opposition and other concerned stakeholders.

He states that people are currently able to express themselves without fear of being brutalized as the case was before the New Dawn administration came into power.

He also notes that people are able to move and express themselves without intimidation, a thing Halwabala said was un-heard of previously.

Halwabala said this in an interview with the Zambia News and Information Services in Chikankata District of Southern Province.

And Halwabala further explains that the party in power has allowed the media to operate freely in the nation.

