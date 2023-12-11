These are signs of an outgoing govt – Nakachinda

These are signs that this is a government that has lost an election that is coming in 2026, says PF secretary general Raphael Nakachinda.

Nakachinda has accused Inspector General of Police Graphael Musamba of de-campaigning President Hakainde Hichilema, by abusing the police.

Speaking to Daily Revelation following the police decision to disrupt the planned memorial for late Tutwa Ngulube in Kabwe, Nakachinda said the UPND is hanging on a shoestring and are hoping that by exerting brutality… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/these-are-signs-of-an-outgoing-govt-nakachinda/