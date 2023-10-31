They think they can blackmail me with crumbs… babepelefye – Egdar Lungu

They think they can blackmail me with crumbs – Edgar … babepelefye

Former president Egdar Lungu has announced that he has left the house which the government was renting for him in Lusaka’s Ibex Hill.

On Saturday, during the memorial commemorations of predecessor Michael Chilufya Sata, Lungu said he has come back to active politics as PF president.

Lungu told journalists at Police Force Headquarters when he went to enquire why there was police at the PF secretariat where he was denied entry by the officers who had sealed the premises there.

Lungu said he was going home to help his wife pack.

"Okay you can do that. I am going to help my wife pack. We started packing yesterday. We left that home and we never spent a night there today, this morning, but I am told they are organizing cadres to go and hound my wife out of…