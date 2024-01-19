THIEVES STEAL MAIZE FROM NGONI CHIEF

Thieves have stolen 57 by 50 kilogramme bags of maize from Chief SAIRI of Chipata district.

The maize was being kept in a shed away from the palace.

The traditional leader told ZNBC News that the incident occurred last month but he only discovered that the maize was missing recently.

Chief SAIRI said he had 60 by 50 kilogramme bags of maize in the shed but he only found three bags when he went to check.

He said the thieves entered the shed using the door.

The matter has been reported to police while local investigations have intensified. Chief SAIRI has appealed to members of the public in the area to safeguard their maize.

ZNBC