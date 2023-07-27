THIEVES STEAL PROSECUTORS LAPTOP, NOTEBOOK

The Lusaka Magistrate has heard that one of the state prosecutor’s laptop and notebook containing former Foreign Affairs Minister JOSEPH MALANJI’s proceeds of crime case details were stolen last night in LUSAKA.

State Prosecutor MONICA MWANSA has testified before LUSAKA Resident Magistrate IRENE WISHIMANGA that unknown people broke into her motor vehicle around 21:00 hours at LUSAKA’s Waterfalls Mall and went away with her laptop and notebook in question.

Ms. MWANSA testified that the incident happened shortly after meeting a state witness at the mall.

She later applied for adjournment of Mr. MALANJI’s trial, contending that she was not ready to proceed with the case due to the shock arising from the theft of her laptop top and note books, containing the case’s details.

LUSAKA Resident Magistrate IRENE WISHIMANGA has adjourned to September 14, 2023 trial in the matter.

Earlier the defence did not object to the state’s application to adjourn the matter.

This is in a matter where Mr. MALANJI is jointly charged with former Secretary to the Treasury FREDSON YAMBA for possession of property deemed to be proceeds of crime

It is alleged that Mr. MALANJI, between January 2020 and August 2022, in Lusaka jointly with others unknown, possessed a helicopter, suspected to be a proceeds of crime.

Mr. MALANJI is also at the same period, alleged to have possessed GIBSON Royal Hotel in Kitwe on the Copperbelt, property reasonably suspected to be a proceeds of crime, contrary to the Forfeiture of Proceed of Crime Act Number 19 of 2010.

Meanwhile Mr. YAMBA between JANUARY 2020 and August 2022, whilst acting together with others allegedly transferred over 108 million KWACHA to ZAMBIA’s mission in TURKEY for the procurement of real estate without following applicable laws and procedures.

Mr. YAMBA and Mr. MALANJI were arrested in December 2021.

ZNBC