Things are so bad even a cow can defeat Hakainde… opposition shall defeat his ‘stressful’ brain – Nawakwi

Things are so bad even a cow can defeat Hakainde – Nawakwi … opposition shall defeat his ‘stressful’ brain

Hakainde’s unhappy space in his brain is always active, no wonder he wants to exert maximum revenge, says FDD leader Edith Nawakwi.

But former Foreign Affairs permanent secretary George Zulu said the decision by Edgar Lungu to return to active politics is a wrong and risky one going by previous experiences.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Nawakwi said the opposition, both good and bad, were mobilising, with the primary goal of removing… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/things-are-so-bad-even-a-cow-can-defeat-hakainde-nawakwi-opposition-shall-defeat-his-stressful-brain/