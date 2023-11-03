Things are so bad even a cow can defeat Hakainde… opposition shall defeat his ‘stressful’ brain – Nawakwi

We use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. We do this to improve browsing experience and to show (non-) personalized ads. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behavior or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
Meaning you have become less than a cow. Imagine how drastic your imagination has become. Have you forgotten you are the opposition and hence the legal opponents and not a cow.
It’s ironic that as you try to disrespect your opponents you are actually insulting your self in the process. Therefore to admit that a cow can be your replacement is way to low. Don’t you think.
Unless of you mean intellectually you have become less intelligent than a cow. Imagine that, quite interest peace of thought.
Useless old woman.You need to be caged.Leave our president alone.
Madame, you can keep on dreaming, is it not the same combined opposition which HH defeated? You have been in opposition yourself for more than twenty years now, try to stand with HH and see if you are going to defeat him. Then it means you are below a cow. Stop cheating and misleading yourself and the people, internal wrangles in PF don’t make things to be bad in the country. As at now you the current crop of opposition can’t defeat HH. This is the reason why PF is currently engulfed in confusion because after weighing themselves, the aspiring candidates saw that they are incapable of challenging HH, hence the pleading and bringing back of Lungu into active politics who will also be miserably defeated again.
Those lamentations of a failed opposition leader. She has been trying to be president for 40 years but completely failed.
She even sounds illusory because she can’t even mention one opposition leader that defeat HH. People love HH and they know he is the best for our country.
Nobody is foolish enough to elect an arrogant and useless woman like Nawakwi who in Ila we say “ulaakabanga” and shouldn’t be brought in the village for fear of contaminating others!
She knows her dormant party is lying on the bed of political death.
Very soon, 90 days will elapse and that ka moribund party will be automatically deregistered. She is talking with her stale pussey and what she says has no substance at all! Miss Edith Kabanga Nawakwi, you have past it!!
Have you recovered madam?
Madam Nawakwi it means that you are so useless as an opposition leader that you cannot stand anywhere in any election. You have no councilor, no mayor, no sg, nothing. All you have is a head that is so disrespectful so much that no fellow woman can vote for you. You will grow old in a one man opposition party. Bally is our president and he is the right man for the job. You bahave as if you have never been to school. Grow up.
If you believe that Mealie meal means everything to people’s lives, and all else is secondary, you are very mistaken.
Nshima cannot singlehandedly determine the future of this country.
As of now, there is no opposition politician with a national appeal and acceptance to defeat HH.