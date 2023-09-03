Thirty-two people have died in a road traffic accident in Mboroma Area of Luano District,

32 DIE ON THE SPOT IN MKUSHI ROAD ACCIDENT

Thirty-two people have died in a road accident in Mkushi District, Central Province.

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale tells Byta FM Zambia that 26 others sustained injuries after their Scania truck Reg. NO. BAL 4689 overturned at Zambia Corner in Mboloma, Luano District.

Mwale said the incident occurred today 3rd September, 2023 around 07:00hrs at Zambia Corner, in Mboroma area along Masansa – Mboroma Gravel Road in Luano District.

He said involved was Emmanuel Chunga, 32, of Itala Compound in Mkushi District, who was driving a Scania truck, 15 tonnes Registration no. BAL 4689 from North into Southern direction with undisclosed number of Passengers on board as they were going for business in Mboroma area (make shift markets).

Mwale said the accident happened when the driver, due to excessive speed, lost control of his Motor Vehicle and in the process careered off the road and overturned.

He said due to the impact, 32 Passengers, 22 females and 10 males, died on the spot after sustaining fatal body injuries while 26 other Passengers sustained various Serious injuries.

Mwale said ten are currently admitted to Luano (Masansa) Mini Hospital while 16 are admitted to Mkushi District hospital.

He said the bodies of the deceased have since been deposited into Mkushi Hospital Mortuary awaiting Postmortem and Identification.

Mwale said the driver is among the 10 Casualties admitted to Masansa Mini Hospital having suffered internal injuries.

He said the motor vehicle is extensively damaged.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9