THIS GENERATION PREFERS OPEN DEFECATION TO USING TOILETS – CHIEF MADZIMAWE

His Royal Chief Madzimawe of the Ngoni speaking people says behavior and mindset change among the citizenry was key to eliminating diarrhoea related diseases in Zambia.

The chief says it worrysome to note in this generation that some people are still practicing open defacation as opposed to using toilets.

His royal highness was speaking when he addresed hundreds of subjects of chief mphamba at Chivuche palace in Lundazi district on Thursday this week.

Speaking at the same occasion, his royal highness Chief Mphamba of the Tumbuka speaking people cautioned his subjects to make sure their premises meet all the good sanitory needs.

Kanele FM