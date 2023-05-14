THIS IS A FAILED LEADERSHIP, SCARED OF LUNGU AND OPPOSITION ALLIANCES- Davies Chama

THIS IS A FAILED LEADERSHIP, SCARED OF LUNGU AND OPPOSITION ALLIANCES, CHARGES CHAMA

This is a scared leadership that is fearful of Edgar Lungu and opposition alliances, says PF national chairman and former Defence minister Davies Chama.

In an interview, Chama charged that the UPND administration is scared of opposition political parties because they know that they have failed to govern.

“This is leadership premised on rumours and take everything that is being discussed on the streets and some blogs as gospel truth. There are some proposals for the formation of alliances among opposition political parties. These proposals are flying all over the media. But like I said, this is a scared leadership. They are so fearful, they are scared of retired president Edgar Lungu, they are scared of political alliances and they are scared of their own shadows. And that is why they are failing to govern,” said Chama.

Chama said that it is not illegal for political parties to go into alliances, and that PF cannot rule out the possibility of going into an alliance with… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/this-is-a-failed-leadership-scared-of-lungu-and-opposition-alliances-charges-chama/