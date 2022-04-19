By Chilufya Tayali

THIS IS A GOVT OF LIARS, HYPOCRITES AND FAILURES WITHOUT SHAME

It’s just a few days ago Anthony Bwalya was peering his tongue in denying the allegations, by Raphael Nakachinda that President Hichilema actually negotiated the deal to enter a Nolle in Milingo Lungu’s cases, but here we are.

These people are liars, hypocrites and shameless failures. Yes, that’s what you are, if you want continue arresting us but you will not absorb your deception.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!