Chilufya Tayali
Chilufya Tayali

By Chilufya Tayali

THIS IS A GOVT OF LIARS, HYPOCRITES AND FAILURES WITHOUT SHAME

It’s just a few days ago Anthony Bwalya was peering his tongue in denying the allegations, by Raphael Nakachinda that President Hichilema actually negotiated the deal to enter a Nolle in Milingo Lungu’s cases, but here we are.

These people are liars, hypocrites and shameless failures. Yes, that’s what you are, if you want continue arresting us but you will not absorb your deception.

Wait for me at 20:00hrs.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!

278772964_1855466451325335_736527266834245845_n

278665220_1855466494658664_928102021662272260_n

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here