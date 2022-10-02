THIS IS A WORK OF FICTION: KIDDIST KIFLE FAINTED LAST NIGHT WHEN YO MAPS YO GOT ZERO AWARDS

Kidist Kifle collapsed last night after discovering that her Hubby Yoram Mapulanga, who has now changed his name to Elton Mulenga aka Yo-Maps Yo failed to win 🏆 any award at Kwacha Music Awards. 😭😭😭💔

She was rushed to the Hospital and doctors told ZP that the only words that she was saying were “NDELEMYA , NDELEMYA NINVELA KANTU KANI DWINGA KUMUTIMA 💔🥺

As we are going to our various Churches please let’s remember her in our Prayers 🙏

CREDIT: Fashion Trends Zambia