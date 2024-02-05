“This is so sad” – Tears flow as Davido loses all his 3 nominations at the 2024 Grammy Awards

Superstar Afrobeats singer Davido Adeleke professionally known as Davido is one of the trending conversations online as he lost all his 3 nominations at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The 66th Grammy Award was held today, February 4th 2024 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in the United States of America.

Recall that Davido earned three Grammy nominations for the upcoming 2024 Grammy Awards. These nominations encompass Best Global Album for his latest release, “Timeless.”

Additionally, he is recognized in the categories of Best African Performance for his track “Unavailable” and Best Global Music Performance for his song “Feel.”

However, Davido lost all the 3 nominations at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

South African Tyla’s hit song “Water” won the Best African Performance. Winning ahead of Asake, Burna Boy, Davido and Ayra Starr.

Also Burna Boy lost all his 4 nominations. Best Global Music and Best Global Music Performance last year, this year, bagged four nominations for ‘Sitting On Top of the World’ (Best Melodic Rap), ‘I Told Them’ (Best Global Music Album), ‘Alone’ (Best Global Music Performance) and ‘City Boys’ (Best African Music Performance).