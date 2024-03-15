This is why North West’s first album is titled ‘Elementary School Dropout’

North West revealed her debut album on Sunday, demonstrating to the world that she is carrying on her father’s legacy.

At the Vultures 2 listening session in Phoenix, the first child of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian announced the name of her album, which is influenced by her father’s breakout endeavor.

Standing by her father at the program, the 10-year-old declared, “I’ve been working on an album and it is called Elementary School Dropout,” according to HipHopDX.

The publication pointed out that the title alludes to West’s historic 2004 breakthrough album, “The College Dropout.”

North made her musical debut on her father’s and Ty Dolla $ign’s joint project Vultures 1, where she was featured significantly on the song “Talking.”

With 12.33 million official U.S. streams in its first week of tracking, the song debuted at No. 30 on the Hot 100. According to Billboard, her Hot 100 entry made her one of the youngest artists to ever appear on the chart as well as the Emerging Artist tally. West will probably play a significant role in ESD’s creative process, according to the publication.

At the Phoenix event, West led North’s two siblings, Psalm and Chicago, in her performance of her song “Talking.”

“Passing the torch to your kids is any parent’s dream,” one fan wrote on Instagram, adding that “dude fights for a normal and secure life for them and himself. something everyone should amount themselves to.”

Meanwhile, some applauded North’s abilities, writing, “North is a force of nature.”