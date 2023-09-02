THOSE IN POSSESSION OF ILLEGAL FIREARMS URGED TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE AMNESTY PERIOD

Inspector General of Police Graphel Musamba has called on members of the general public who are in possession of illegally acquired firearms should take advantage of the Amnesty period in the month September to surrender them to the Police.

Mr. Musamba has reminded the public that the month of September every year is the Firearm Amnesty period.

Mr. Musamba has further urged all those who have inherited firearms of their relatives without following laid down procedure in changing ownership to deposit such weapons in the Public Warehouse without delay or risk being arrested and prosecuted.

He has warned that Police will conduct random clean-ups in search of illegally owned firearms after the Amnesty and all those that would be found wanting will be prosecuted accordingly.

Mr. Musamba has since called on members of the public who could have information on anyone in possession of illegal arms to advise them to surrender the same to any nearest Police station.