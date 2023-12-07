Thousands stampede to submit CVs at Zimbabwe government’s jobs fair

Despite scorching temperatures reaching 34°C, thousands of job seekers, eager for employment, endured the heat to attend the government’s job fair at the Museum of African Liberation in Harare on Wednesday. The job fair, announced the previous week, aims to establish a pool of potential employees for the government to consider.

Zimbabwe’s universities consistently produce thousands of graduates each year, contributing to a crowded job market where job opportunities are scarce. Many of those present at the fair represent the country’s unemployed population.

Individuals interviewed by NewZimbabwe.com expressed the urgency of the opportunity, emphasizing that such events are rare chances for them to secure employment. Despite the long queues, challenging registration processes, and the scorching heat, attendees remained committed to spending the day at the event.

One Accounting graduate shared their experience, stating, “I arrived around 11 am and joined a long queue that took about two hours to reach the main door. Inside, there were multiple queues. I registered, but the process took around 30 minutes due to high volumes and network challenges. After that, I queued again to submit my CVs, sign forms, and receive a registration number for potential job offers. We were later asked to register online due to system congestion, and the person registering us had a laptop that was occasionally used for other purposes.”

As Zimbabwe’s economic crisis persists, some graduates are pursuing short health-related courses, finding appeal in countries like the UK, Canada, and Australia. These courses serve as a pathway out of Zimbabwe, offering an escape from economic challenges, political unrest, and administrative issues. Many graduates find themselves either idle at home or engaged in informal vending in busy areas of Zimbabwean cities.

Source – newzimbabwe