ARREST BARBRA MUSAMBA-PRINCE CHANDA

THREAT ON HICHILEMA’S LIFE IS NOT A UPND MATTER BUT A NATIONAL MATTER WHICH MUST BE TAKEN SERIOUS AND INTERROGATED WITH EXCRUCIATING URGENCY

…Prince CHANDA Wrote;

I extremely shocked and dismayed to watch a video circulating in which one known patient has claimed there is a ploy to assassinate His Excellency President of the sovereign republic of Zambia Mr Hichilema by the former leaders.

The patient has also made repeated claims that she is the only reliable intelligence source for President Hakainde Hichilema and the new dawn.

Head of the Zambia Intelligence Security Services, Chief intelligence Mr Friday Nyambe should be ashamed that Zambia is being treated with such idiocy at his watch.

We must curtail betrayal of presidents as a nation by bringing such alarmists to book, we must bring such a patient to point the source of such grave allegations that are treasonous. It is high treason to allege such.

Presidents are not responsible for their own security, they should be protected even from such criminal lunatics. If the allegations are meant to incite the people against the former leadership, that’s anarchy we shouldn’t smile at.

Mr Nyambe must not leave the job of his office to the police under Mr Siandenge, the police have a limited role in the protection if a country and the presidency. National intelligence must extract that fool and have the patient interviewed.

Interrogating teams must establish until they point whoever is feeding them such alarming news which poses a direct threat on our president

HH is our president, we won’t tolerate stupidity from anyone which borders on threats on his life. Unless UPND is a party is idiots they will celebrate such foolishness.

I remain Hardliner 🇿🇲