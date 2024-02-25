Three children, ages one, two, and seven, found dead in their flat after being stabbed in Bristol

The police have reported that the brothers and sisters who were found dead in a Bristol flat on Sunday were all stabbed to death.

Fares Bash, aged seven, Joury Bash, aged three, and nine-month-old Mohammed Bash were found in the Sea Mills area of the city.

Following a possible homicide, a 42-year-old woman has been arrested and is currently hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen said: “It’s really sad that these young children, who had their whole lives ahead of them, are gone. Our thoughts are with their family and anyone else affected by this tragedy. ”

“Our specialist liaison officers will keep helping and supporting the family members of the people they work with. ”

In the last few days, doctors have checked the bodies of the children to find out how they died. We now know that each child died from being stabbed with a knife.

She said the road barriers in Blaise Walk were removed and a police station on wheels will open in Sea Mills this weekend.

Ms Hayward-Melen said before that this is a rare event and it won’t affect the general public.

She said: “We can only keep someone in custody after they are brought to a police station, not while they are in the hospital. ”

“Our team is working quickly to find out what happened and why someone lost their life. We are asking a lot of questions to get to the bottom of this. ”

We removed the main barriers in Blaise Walk and want to thank the local residents for being patient and supportive while we investigated the area.

The investigation into the incident is moving forward quickly.

The police were called to check on someone’s safety at Blaise Walk in Sea Mills around 12. 40am

The three children could not be saved and a vigil will be held later today to remember them.

Avon and Somerset Police asked an independent group to review their past actions.