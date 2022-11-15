Three die, 28 injured in Monze head-on collision involving bus and truck

SAD NEWS: THREE people have died while 28 others are nursing serious injuries after a public bus they were on collided with a truck and trailer after failing to overtake another vehicle.

BELOW IS POLICE STATEMENT

15th November,2022 – Monze police recorded a Fatal Road Traffic Accident the occurred on 14th November,2022 at around 17:00 hours along Monze- Mazabuka road at Munyuu Mabisi area. Involved was M/Teddy Tembo unknown age and address who was driving a Scania Public Service Bus registration number BLA 2021 from South to North and M/Oliver Mulinda aged 66 of Lusaka who was driving an Iveco Truck and Trailer registration number HH 56 YT GP and towing two trailers registration DG 27 BX GP, DG 27 CB GP who was driving from North to South.

The accident happened when the bus driver was over taking improperly and in progress went and collided head on with the oncoming truck and trailer.

As a result of the accident three people died, the driver of the bus died on spot while the truck driver died and one unknown female passenger of unknown address and age died at the hospital while the following passengers sustained serious injuries:

(1) F/ Esnart Muhua aged 24 of Choma sustained a deep cut on the left leg , bruised right leg and general body pains

(2) M/Nicholas Chindyaka aged 22 of Choma sustained fractured right leg

(3) M/Friday Mulenga ages 42 of Chaisa in Lusaka

(4) A female Juvenile aged 3 sustained a fractured right shoulder and general body pains

(5) F/Margret Ngulube aged 22 of Mazabuka sustained a cut on the forehead.

(6) F/ Worklin Hachisalama aged 24 of Lusaka sustained bruised right leg headache.

(7) A male Juvenile aged 1 month of Lusaka

(8) M/Reward Munkombwe aged 36 of Kafue sustained bruises on both legs

(9) A Female Juvenile aged 2 of Choma sustained bruises on the lower part of the chin.

(10) A female Juvenile aged 7 of Choma sustained swollen right cheek

(11) A male Juvenile of choma sustained general body pains

(12) F/ Nelly Sibajene aged 75 of Kazungula sustained general body pains

(13) A male Juvenile aged 3 of Lusaka sustained general body pains

(14) F/Mary Phiri aged 73 of Zimba sustained painful neck and painful left hand

(15) F/Mutinta Muleya aged 32 of Choma sustained a swollen lower lip and painful jaw

(16) A male Juvenile aged 4 sustained a cut on the forehead

(17) Nector Mudenda aged 24 of Mumbwa Munengo compound Sustained swollen lower lip and bruise on the left hand.

(18)F/ Stella Banda aged 39 of Chawama Lusaka sustained a cut on the lower lip and bruise on her left leg

(19) F/Susan Mwape aged 35 of Kalomo sustained a painful right hand/ leg and cut on the left leg

(20) M/Pearson Musanje aged 54 of Chikanta in Choma sustained bruises on right hand/chin and painful right leg

(21)M/ Asphan Siakulya aged 23 of Simalundu in Zimba sustained painful right leg

(22) F/Cleopatra Moono aged 32 of Lusaka Six miles sustained swollen left cheek and cut on the left leg

(23) F/Maureen Simeja 52 of Siamoono in Zimba sustained bruises on the right leg and chest pains

(24) F/Peggy Simoonga aged 25 of Lusaka Six miles sustained swollen and painful left leg

(25) A female Juvenile aged 2 child of Peggy Simoonga

(26) M/ Sabata other names not known of unknown aged sustained internal injuries

(27) A female Juvenile aged 4 sustained general body pains

(28) A female Juvenile aged 9 months sustained general body pains.

All have been admitted to Monze Mission hospital and the bodies of the deceased have been deposited in Monze mission hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem. Both motor vehicles were extensively damaged.

Rae Hamoonga

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE

SPOKESPERSON