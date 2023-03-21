Three Found Guilty in Rapper XXXTentacion’s Murder

Three men were found guilty on Monday in connection with the murder of rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot outside a South Florida motorcycle shop in 2018.

According to BBC, Michael Boatwright, 27; Dedrick Williams, 26; and Trayvon Newsome, 24; were each convicted on charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm for the ambush that led to the death of XXXTentacion.

The rapper’s real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy.

Jurors deliberated for slightly more than seven days before delivering the verdicts on Monday, marking the end of a trial that lasted about one month.

Each convicted perpetrator is expected to receive a mandatory life sentence.