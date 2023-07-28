THREE GANG RAPE GIRL IN SINAZONGWE, SUSPECTS DETAINED

A 14-year-old girl has allegedly been gang raped by three men in Sinazongwe District who took turns in defiling her, thereby sustaining a painful private part.

Police Spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga, who confirmed the incident to Byta FM Zambia News explains that the act happened on 23rd July, 2023 when the girl was coming from church.

Hamoonga narrates that the suspects grabbed the victim and defiled her in a nearby bush before her brother-in-law came to her rescue when shouting for help.

He discloses that the brother-in-law found one of the suspects in the act, whom he apprehended, while the other two suspects ran away but were later caught and taken to the Police.

Hamoonga notes that Christopher Siakanika, 22, Eusik Siachimbwali, 22, and Biyantu Palija, 19, are currently in Police custody charged with defilement and will appear in court soon.