Three police officers arrested and detained for allegedly assaulting a 24-year-old woman

Three police officers of Kamuchanga Police Station in Mufulira have been arrested and detained for allegedly assaulting a 24-year-old woman of Chibolya Township.

The three police officers and one member of the community crime prevention unit were only apprehended and detained in custody ten days after the incident.

Copperbelt Province Police Commanding Officer Sharon Cheelo Zulu has confirmed that the four suspects were arrested on Thursday over the incident that occured on 26th September 2022 in Chibolya Township.

Ms. Zulu, however, did not identify the four suspects in police custody.

She said the four suspects have been charged for assaulting Alice Kachense and will appear in court next week.

“I wish to state that a report of assault was lodged at Mufulira District Police in which female Alice Kanchense of RC Chibolya reported that she was assaulted by four police officers based at Kamuchanga Police Station.The same incident happened on the 26th September 2022 around 09:30 hours at House Number 649 RC Chibolya,” Ms. Zulu said.

Ms. Zulu warned that the police command will not tolerate bad conduct from officers.

“I further want to assure the members of the community and family member to the complainant that this case is not laying idle as from yesterday, the 6th of October 2022, three officers who that assaulted the same lady were detained in custody and one CCPU (Community Crime Prevention Unit) member and they gave been jointly charged and arrested for assault or ABH (assault occasioning actual bodily harm) and they will appear in court possibly on Monday which is 10th of October 2022. We will not condone officers behaving in such a manner. The truth of the matter is that everyone has the right to be told of the offence they have committed when they are being apprehended. They have that right they need to be told why they are being arrested,” she said.

Last month, a Police officer of Mufulira was sentenced to 17 years imprisonment with hard labour for raping and impregnating a 13-year-old girl who went to seek refuge at a police station.

Maxwell Ludaka of Sikalangwe Police Camp in Mufulira, had sex with the minor, a pupil, in 2020.

The girl, who resides in Chambeshi, had gone to visit her grandmother, who lives in Kamuchanga Township in Mufulira, when the man of the law took advantage of the situation.

She however said because it was late, she went to Mufulira Central Police station to ask for help.

Between October 8 and November 11, 2020 in Mufulira, Maxwell Ludaka 44, of house number MD/3 Sikalangwe police camp in Mufulira had unlawful carnal knowledge of a woman without her consent.