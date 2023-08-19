TikToker Caleb Coffee hospitalized after Falling off cliff in Hawaii

Caleb Coffee, 18, was hospitalized Aug. 16 after falling off a cliff during a hike in Hawaii with three friends, according to a GoFundMe page created by his sister Peyton Coffee.

The page states that Caleb slipped off a 60 to 80-foot bluff and landed on lava rocks during the trek. He was then airlifted to the emergency room, where he was treated for a spinal fracture and broken femur, elbow and wrist.

Caleb—who has 11 million followers on TikTok—also experienced “multiple gouges and burns throughout his entire body,” according to the page.

“We don’t know the full extent of his injuries yet,” Peyton said. “He also hasn’t been able to hold down food. The medics have informed us more injuries will most likely pop up over the next few weeks.”

His dad Jason Coffee posted an update Aug. 17, sharing on his Instagram Story that Caleb remains stable and conscious. Jason noted that his son is “talking and in good spirits.”

“He has a small break in his neck (he has full motion in his toes and fingers). He has a broken femur (surgery placed a rod through it), 2 plates & 10 screws in his right elbow, a fractured left wrist, stitches in his forehead and lip,” he wrote. “He just had another MRI to take a closer look at his neck.”

Jason also took time to thank followers for their kind messages amid the influencer’s medical emergency.

“I want to thank everyone for all your love and support. It truly feels like family. We love you all,” he added. “Please continue praying. It looks like it’s going to be a long road to recovery but Caleb is strong and we know he’s going to get through this! It truly is a Miracle he is alive.”

Caleb—who frequently posts photos of his outdoor adventures, workout routines and funny family moments—moved to the Aloha State in May.

“I’m moving back to Hawaii!! Goodbye Texas,” he announced on Instagram earlier this year. “I’m really going to miss all of the wonderful people I was able to meet and get close to during my time in Texas.also thank you to everyone who has supported me in this season of my life I love you all and wish you the best!”

Since the relocation, Caleb changed his page’s bio to read: “Living life to the fullest in Hawaii.”