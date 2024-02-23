TIME IS TICKING DANGEROUSLY…you told people you were capable and now they’re beginning to question how capable you are, Saitubotu warns UPND

…you told people you were capable and now they’re beginning to question how capable you are, Saitubotu warns UPND

By Kholiwe Miti

THE Voice executive director Faith Siatubotu says this is the right time to judge the new dawn government because they have already spent half of their term in office.

Siatubotu says it is not the fault of Zambians that the UPND government has spent all this time complaining about the PF instead of delivering on their promises.

“However, not overlooking the good that they can see, the fact still stands that time is ticking dangerously. You have two years left, and yet there are more complaints than praise on the ground. The economy is biting. People are hungry and they’re not hearing any measures put in place to cushion the impact,” she said in a statement. “All they hear is how they should be patient because the PF damaged the economy. While that is all true, they gave you the mandate because you promised to fix. You told them you were capable and now they’re beginning to question how capable you are, and in which direction are you leading them. As political giants, and leaders, you need to remember that time for toying with your people is gone. You are dealing with people that are ready to give you just one term and move to the next as long as that which you promised is not met. All they want is a people centred leadership. A better Zambia for all, not a selected few.”

And Siatubotu said this is the right time for Zambians to assess the UPND performance because they have been in office long enough.

“The Vice-President advised the Zambian people that it is too early to judge the performance of the new dawn administration. It is not too early. It is just the right time to judge their performance. They have already spent half of the term in office,” said Siatubotu. “There is only two years left before we can decide whether or not we want them to continue in office. If they spent half of the term complaining about the atrocities of the PF and travelling the world, that should not be our fault. But we can only hope that all the blame games and trips were not in vain.”