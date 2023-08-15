Timeless Album Changed My Life — Davido

Multi-award-winning Nigerian artiste Davido has revealed that his fourth studio album ‘Timeless’ changed his life.

Responding to a tweet by America’s music platform PopBase, Sunday, asking tweeps to “Name an album that changed your life,” the Davido Music Worldwide boss responded with the cover art of his album ‘Timeless.’

The 17-track album was released on March 31, 2023, and has been massively successful since its release.

Timeless snagged the record for the ‘Biggest First-Day Streams On Audiomack (12 million), as well as the biggest first-day Streams on Boomplay (7.25M). The album also peaked at number 2 on the US Apple Music Album chart, beating Burna Boy’s “Love, Damini” (3.38M) to become the highest charting album by an Afrobeats artiste.