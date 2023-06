Eyebrows were raised in the Nigerian city of Lagos at the grand arrival in the city on Tuesday evening of President Bola Tinubu.

Witnesses said the country’s new leader was accompanied by more than 100 vehicles on his return from the UK for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

Dozens of SUVs accompanied by military escorts drove along closed-off roads, with video of the cavalcade posted online.

Mr Tinubu flew into Lagos in his Gulfstream jet.