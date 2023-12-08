Tiwa Savage attempts to break the internet as she stuns in sizzling new bikini photos



Nigerian music sensation Tiwa Savage has once again captured the attention of her global fan base with a series of captivating bikini photographs on her Instagram page.



The celebrated artist, known for her blend of Afrobeat and R&B, has sparked considerable excitement with her latest social media reveal

In a post captioned “Hey Bighead,” accompanied by a playful emoji, Savage showcased her stunning figure in a daring bikini ensemble. The outfit, a creation by vintage designer Christian Aduguirre, highlighted the singer’s bold fashion choices. Accentuating her look were pink calf-length boots and an elegant boho dress braid, complemented by a classic makeup style

Savage revealed that her Instagram post, were taking in the Cayman Islands. In a particularly sultry photo, she is seen squatting while turning her back to the camera, a pose that has got a lot of admiration from her followers.