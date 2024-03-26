Tiwa Savage joins the viral okra water movement

Tiwa Savage made a post to on Instagram recently that is bound to irk Aproko Doctor. The post was a picture of her holding a cup, and the contents was diced okra, mixed with water. While this may look like a medicinal drink for good health, the alleged function will shock you.

There has been a recent craze overtaking the internet, where ladies are drinking okra water so they can perform better in the other room, and it seems like they have gotten to Tiwa Savage. She must have been really confident about the results, hence her reason for posting it publicly.

Before you leave your mouth agape in shock over the fact that Tiwa Savage has joined the okra water movement, it’ll be best to remember that she has proven time without number that she is adventurous. Even when her intimate tape got leaked, she handled it with a boldness that made the matter die down easily.

While Tiwa Savage may have found a bedroom performance accelerator, she just got herself into trouble with Aproko Doctor, because he had warned earlier about taking okra water, and had even hinted at the fact that it doesn’t work.