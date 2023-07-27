TIZ CONCERNED WITH REDUCED NUMBER OF CASES INVESTIGATED BY FIC OVER TIME
Transparency International Zambia-TIZ- is concerned that the number of cases analyzed by the Financial Intelligence Center-FIC- has reduced over time thereby limiting the increase in the number of cases disseminated to Law Enforcement Agencies.
According to TIZ, out of the 5,745 reports the Centre received in 2022, only 155 cases were analyzed representing a paltry 2.7% compared to 211 reports analyzed in 2021 from the 2,577 that were received.
TIZ Executive Director Maurice Nyambe says the organization has reservations about the capacity of the FIC in executing its mandate in an efficient and effective manner as the report in the last few years starting from 2020 have also been reducing in terms of depth.
Mr. Nyambe has since appealed to the new FIC Board not to leave any stones unturned in addressing the underlying financial and technical challenges responsible for this worrying state of affairs.
He however notes that the declining number of cases analyzed over time is an indication that the Centre is facing a number of financial and/or technical constraints that are limiting its operations or inhibiting its effectiveness to fully deliver on its mandate.
Maurice Nyambe is actually being very unfair and a stiff necked idyot! Why should a normal person expect cases to be going up when there could be many sensible reasons for reducing cases?
Nyambe does not know what he is doing and saying – TIZ needs to look for another sensible Director not this idyot.
1. If the cases are going down, it just means that FIC reports are becoming effective as a deterrent to crime and the public is aware too!
2. With a new Govt that doesn’t tolerate corruption, why should foolish Nyambe and his misguided TIZ expect the cases to be still going up? The New Dawn govt is intolerant to crime and corruption including money laundering so this would drive the crime cases down as well.
3. Can the foolish Maurice Nyambe tell us why he expects the cases to be going up? Any reasons? A sensible person would surely give reasons instead of just yapping like a fool!
We know NGOs survive on handouts from Europe and with reducing numbers, Nyambe knows his job is on the line and will soon be on the streets if the numbers continue going down.
Mr Nyambe, please use your head for thinking not your behind. Idyot!!