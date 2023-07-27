TIZ CONCERNED WITH REDUCED NUMBER OF CASES INVESTIGATED BY FIC OVER TIME

Transparency International Zambia-TIZ- is concerned that the number of cases analyzed by the Financial Intelligence Center-FIC- has reduced over time thereby limiting the increase in the number of cases disseminated to Law Enforcement Agencies.

According to TIZ, out of the 5,745 reports the Centre received in 2022, only 155 cases were analyzed representing a paltry 2.7% compared to 211 reports analyzed in 2021 from the 2,577 that were received.

TIZ Executive Director Maurice Nyambe says the organization has reservations about the capacity of the FIC in executing its mandate in an efficient and effective manner as the report in the last few years starting from 2020 have also been reducing in terms of depth.

Mr. Nyambe has since appealed to the new FIC Board not to leave any stones unturned in addressing the underlying financial and technical challenges responsible for this worrying state of affairs.

He however notes that the declining number of cases analyzed over time is an indication that the Centre is facing a number of financial and/or technical constraints that are limiting its operations or inhibiting its effectiveness to fully deliver on its mandate.

