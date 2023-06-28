TIZ Has Become A Disgraceful Organisation L!cking The Administration For Benefits- Chilufya Tayali

By Chilufya Tayali

TIZ HAS BECOME A DISGRACEFUL ORGANISATION L!CKING THE ADMINISTRATION FOR BENEFITS

TIZ are behind the shameless harassment of the Audit General, which the State is failing to prosecute in court, but TIZ has already judged the AG guilty and asked him to resign.

For TIZ, you are “#Guilty until proven #Innocent “. This exactly what they are doing with Dalitso Lungu.

We can’t be using the court to prove our innocence, it is very wrong to think like that, we should be presumed innocent unless the court says otherwise. Therefore, I don’t need to be brought before court to be declared innocent, it should be assumed.

It is prejudicial and preposterous to say, taking a person to court, is an opportunity for him to prove his innocence. This is pass judgement on a person.

Anyway, this is what happens when some NGOs are compromised and they have lost their efficiency.

TIZ is supposed to be a watchdog and whistleblower on corruption but they have turned out to be a PR institution for the mediocre investigation wings being used by the Govt.

There are many suspected corruption acts happening in this Govt but TIZ are quiet but speaks their lungs out to help this Govt persecute it’s opponents.

Anyway, I always say, “Chaona muzako chapita, mawa chilipali iwe ” furthermore, “Noushalimo akabamo”.

I will talk more at 20:00HRS.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!