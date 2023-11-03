TO BALLY MY FRIEND, BIG BROTHER AND ALL- Chellah Tukuta

TO BALLY MY FRIEND, BIG BROTHER AND ALL

By Chellah Tukuta

I want to thank you that I got to be in the political space to see that change was made in our country. You mean well for Zambia and I believe you will make mother Zambia proud. I love you and will always support you.

I wish to leave the political stage and get back to my Photography a place that is home for me.

I AM SO GRATEFUL FOR EVERY OPPORTUNITY YOU GAVE ME, THE LOVE, SUPPORT AND ALL. I WISH YOU ALL THE BEST MY FRIEND. I WRITE THIS WITH SO MUCH LOVE FOR YOU

I also pray that God opens your eyes so you can see beyond and that your stay in power will be spirit filled.

NDALUMBA, NATOTELA, ZIKOMO, THANK YOU AND BYE BYE TO POLITICS